News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
SAGE Cyber Launches CISO Planning Tool
As a newly independent company, SAGE Cyber will offer a platform that helps CISOs make data-driven decisions and optimize their security defenses.
May 22, 2024
SAGE Cyber broke off from parent company HolistiCyber to become an independent company last week. The newly launched company offers a cybersecurity defense planning and optimization (CDPO) platform to help CISOs build, manage, update, and optimize their strategy plans.
CDPO is a technology category of tools to optimize the planning process, such as helping CISOs assess overlapping tools, eliminate redundant platforms, and perform strategic self-assessments. CISOs are under pressure to document their decision-making process, optimize budgets, and provide evidence to justify their decisions and security programs. By automating the various processes, CISOs are able to optimize their security posture and budgets, as well as gain visibility into the effectiveness of their security program.
According to the company, the SAGE Platform allows CISOs to make data-driven decisions about the security program based on information provided on the dashboard. Centralizing defense planning management also helps improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and reduce risk, the company said.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
WitnessAI Launches With Guardrails for AIMay 22, 2024|1 Min Read
SAGE Cyber Launches CISO Planning ToolMay 22, 2024|1 Min Read
Picking the Right Database Tech for Cybersecurity DefenseMay 21, 2024|5 Min Read
OpenSSF Siren to Share Threat Intelligence for Open Source SoftwareMay 21, 2024|2 Min Read