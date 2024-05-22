News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

SAGE Cyber Launches CISO Planning Tool

As a newly independent company, SAGE Cyber will offer a platform that helps CISOs make data-driven decisions and optimize their security defenses.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

May 22, 2024

SAGE Cyber broke off from parent company HolistiCyber to become an independent company last week. The newly launched company offers a cybersecurity defense planning and optimization (CDPO) platform to help CISOs build, manage, update, and optimize their strategy plans.

CDPO is a technology category of tools to optimize the planning process, such as helping CISOs assess overlapping tools, eliminate redundant platforms, and perform strategic self-assessments. CISOs are under pressure to document their decision-making process, optimize budgets, and provide evidence to justify their decisions and security programs. By automating the various processes, CISOs are able to optimize their security posture and budgets, as well as gain visibility into the effectiveness of their security program.

According to the company, the SAGE Platform allows CISOs to make data-driven decisions about the security program based on information provided on the dashboard. Centralizing defense planning management also helps improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and reduce risk, the company said.

