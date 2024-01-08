'Swatting' Becomes Latest Extortion Tactic in Ransomware Attacks'Swatting' Becomes Latest Extortion Tactic in Ransomware Attacks
Threat actors leave medical centers with the difficult choice of paying the ransom or witnessing patients suffer the consequences.
January 8, 2024
Using a tactic known as "swatting," threat actors are targeting medical institutions via their patients, in order to convince hospitals to pay ransom demands.
Swatting is an extreme form of prank-calling in which calls are repeatedly made to the police about a certain individual — in this case patients — regarding bomb threats or other highly concerning allegations, leaving authorities no choice but to show up at these unknowing victims' homes heavily armed.
These threat actors seem to think that putting this kind of pressure on US hospitals will force a ransom payment if it means patients will stop being targeted, such as when medical records were stolen from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle last November. The threat actors in that case threatened to heighten the stakes by targeting the center's patients with the swatting technique.
"Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center was aware of cybercriminals issuing swatting threats and immediately notified the FBI and Seattle police, who notified the local police," a spokesperson stated. "The FBI, as part of its investigation into the cybersecurity incident, also investigated these threats."
Similarly, Integris Health in Oklahoma experienced its own cyber-incident where threat actors potentially accessed personal data of patients. Some of them ultimately began to receive emails from threat actors preparing to sell their personal information if demands were not met.
These extreme measures of extortion are only part of an escalation of tactics that cyber professionals have tracked over the years, though it's dependent on each institution whether these tactics actually result in a ransom payment.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
2024 API Security Trends & PredictionsJan 10, 2024
What's In Your Cloud?Jan 17, 2024
Everything You Need to Know About DNS AttacksJan 18, 2024
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Editor's Choice
SANS ICS/OT Cybersecurity Survey: 2023's Challenges and Tomorrow's Defenses
Threat Terrain of the Modern Factory: Survey of Programmable Assets and Robot Software
The OT Zero Trust Handbook: Implementing the 4 Cornerstones of OT Security
Buyer's Guide: Choosing a True DevSecOps Solution for Your Apps on AWS
The Developers Guide to API Security