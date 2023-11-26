Sponsored By

Ardent Health Hospitals Disrupted After Ransomware AttackArdent Health Hospitals Disrupted After Ransomware Attack

More than two dozen hospitals have been impacted by the breach and are diverting emergency care for patients to other healthcare facilities.

Dark Reading Staff

November 26, 2023

1 Min Read
A stethoscope on a keyboard
Source: Oleckii Mach via Alamy Stock Photo

Ardent Health Services, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operating in six different states, fell victim to a ransomware attack in late November that has taken its entire network offline.

Some 30 hospitals have been affected by this ransomware attack. While the attack didn't disrupt patient care in Ardent hospitals, those in need of emergency medical attention are being redirected to other hospitals, as are some patients scheduled for non-emergent, elective procedures.

Ardent reported the attack to law enforcement, and has launched an investigation alongside third-party experts. In the meantime, the healthcare chain suspended user accounts to corporate servers and Internet and clinical programs.

"The investigation and restoration of access to electronic medical records and other clinical systems is ongoing. Ardent is still determining the full impact of this event and it is too soon to know how long this will take or what data may be involved in this incident," the company said, in a statement.

Updates can be found on the Ardent Health website.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe
More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Silhouette of boats and people swimming at sunset, Phillipines
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Amid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the PhilippinesAmid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the Philippines
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 20, 2023
3 Min Read
Spiders
Threat Intelligence
Scattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain SightScattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain Sight
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Nov 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Security and Exchange Commission website
Cyber Risk
Hackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate TargetsHackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate Targets
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events