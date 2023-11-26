Ardent Health Hospitals Disrupted After Ransomware AttackArdent Health Hospitals Disrupted After Ransomware Attack
More than two dozen hospitals have been impacted by the breach and are diverting emergency care for patients to other healthcare facilities.
November 26, 2023
Ardent Health Services, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operating in six different states, fell victim to a ransomware attack in late November that has taken its entire network offline.
Some 30 hospitals have been affected by this ransomware attack. While the attack didn't disrupt patient care in Ardent hospitals, those in need of emergency medical attention are being redirected to other hospitals, as are some patients scheduled for non-emergent, elective procedures.
Ardent reported the attack to law enforcement, and has launched an investigation alongside third-party experts. In the meantime, the healthcare chain suspended user accounts to corporate servers and Internet and clinical programs.
"The investigation and restoration of access to electronic medical records and other clinical systems is ongoing. Ardent is still determining the full impact of this event and it is too soon to know how long this will take or what data may be involved in this incident," the company said, in a statement.
Updates can be found on the Ardent Health website.
About the Author(s)
Tricks to Boost Your Threat Hunting GameNov 06, 2023
Hacking Your Digital Identity: How Cybercriminals Can and Will Get Around Your Authentication MethodsOct 26, 2023
Modern Supply Chain Security: Integrated, Interconnected, and Context-DrivenNov 06, 2023
How to Combat the Latest Cloud Security ThreatsNov 06, 2023
Reducing Cyber Risk in Enterprise Email Systems: It's Not Just Spam and PhishingNov 01, 2023
Editor's Choice
Passwords Are Passe: Next Gen Authentication Addresses Today's Threats
What Ransomware Groups Look for in Enterprise Victims
How to Use Threat Intelligence to Mitigate Third-Party Risk
Concerns Mount Over Ransomware, Zero-Day Bugs, and AI-Enabled Malware
Securing the Remote Worker: How to Mitigate Off-Site Cyberattacks