Ardent Health Services, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and operating in six different states, fell victim to a ransomware attack in late November that has taken its entire network offline.

Some 30 hospitals have been affected by this ransomware attack. While the attack didn't disrupt patient care in Ardent hospitals, those in need of emergency medical attention are being redirected to other hospitals, as are some patients scheduled for non-emergent, elective procedures.

Ardent reported the attack to law enforcement, and has launched an investigation alongside third-party experts. In the meantime, the healthcare chain suspended user accounts to corporate servers and Internet and clinical programs.

"The investigation and restoration of access to electronic medical records and other clinical systems is ongoing. Ardent is still determining the full impact of this event and it is too soon to know how long this will take or what data may be involved in this incident," the company said, in a statement.

Updates can be found on the Ardent Health website.