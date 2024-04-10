The Medusa ransomware gang claimed responsibility earlier this week for a March cyberattack on Tarrant County Appraisal District and is threatening to leak 218GB of stolen data with a six-day deadline if the $100,000 ransom is not paid.

Tarrant County Appraisal District determines property values in Fort Worth, Texas, and released an update informing the public that the personal information of roughly 300 individuals was affected.

"On March 21, 2024, Tarrant County Appraisal District experienced a network disruption. In response to the discovery, we took steps to secure our network and are working with leading independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigation, response, and restoration process," said Jon Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser in Tarrant Appraisal District, in a statement.

Affected individuals will be contacted to assist them with the protection of their personal information, but it is recommended that any suspicious activity should be reported as soon as possible.

The attack was reported to the FBI, and work is underway to restore operations, though the county offered no update regarding whether the ransom will be paid.