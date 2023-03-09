informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Medusa Gang Video Shows Minneapolis School District's Ransomed Data

Much like a hostage's proof-of-life video, the ransomware gang offers the film as verification that it has the goods, and asks $1 million for the data.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 09, 2023
A portrait of Medusa from Greek mythology created with Generative AI
Source: Overmynd Industries via Alamy Stock Photo

A ransomware gang, dubbed Medusa, has publicly released a roughly one-hour-long video containing stolen data from the Minneapolis Public School (MPS) District — with a demand of $1 million in payment in exchange for the data's deletion.

The video, shared on the American video-sharing platform Vimeo, came after Medusa listed the school district as one of its victims on its proprietary Tor data leak site. The ransomware gang provided a deadline of March 17 for the payment to be made, though it said it was willing to accept equal amounts of payment for the same data from additional buyers in the meantime. 

The video was first brought to the world's attention by Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emisoft, who, back in September, also shared screen captures of threats from the Vice ransomware gang threatening to leak data from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

"Medusa has uploaded a ~51 minute video to Vimeo which shows screenshots of the data they claim to have stolen from #MPS. It's the first time recall seeing this particular tactic. #ransomware," Callow posted in a tweet, alongside a screen capture of the Vimeo leak.

Though an MPS systems notice stated that the ransom has not yet been paid, and that there's no "evidence that any data accessed has been used to commit fraud," concerns about the level of cybersecurity regarding personal identifiable information (PII) of students in K-12 school districts abound, as attacks on student data continue to be ongoing. 


Vulnerabilities/ThreatsOperationsAttacks/Breaches
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Key Proposals in Biden's Cybersecurity Strategy Face Congressional Challenges
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Ransomware's Favorite Target: Critical Infrastructure and Its Industrial Control Systems
Aaron Sandeen, CEO & Co-Founder, Securin
Cyberattackers Double Down on Bypassing MFA
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports