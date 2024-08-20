Name That Toon: Security Games

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

August 20, 2024

1 Min Read
Come up with cartoon caption for people wearing blindfolds playing pin the tail on the hacker
Source: John Klossner

There must be a reasonable explanation for the scene above ... right? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Sept. 11, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading August Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Joe Ayella has done it again! Our June winner is now a two-in-a-row champ for the caption he came up with for July's "Near Miss" contest.

DRtoon_July2024-winner.jpg

Thanks to all who took the time to participate.

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
