Name That Toon: Buzz Kill

We're gonna need a bigger ... fly swatter? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the June 17, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading May Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Last month's contest, "Last Line of Defense," brought in an entertaining batch of submissions. Our favorite came from Matt Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, whose caption appears below. A big thank you to everyone who played!