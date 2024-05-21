Name That Toon: Buzz Kill

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

May 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Source: John Klossner

We're gonna need a bigger ... fly swatter? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the June 17, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading May Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Last month's contest, "Last Line of Defense," brought in an entertaining batch of submissions. Our favorite came from Matt Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, whose caption appears below. A big thank you to everyone who played!

DRtoon_april2024-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

