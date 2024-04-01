Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

So far some 250 citizens have been rescued and returned to India after being lured to Cambodia in an phony employment scheme.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Cambodian flag
Source: sezer ozger via Alamy Stock Photo

India's embassy in Cambodia is working with officials there to rescue and return Indian citizens who were duped by job offers in Cambodia that led to their being forced to work in online fraudulent operations.

Some 250 Indian citizens reportedly have been returned to India, according to a Reuters report. Indian news outlets reported that more than 5,000 Indian citizens are being held against their will in Cambodia after moving there for employment. According to BBC, the victims, mostly young, were forced into money laundering, cryptocurrency fraud, and love scams.

"We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told Reuters, adding that the Indian government has released advisories warning about these employment schemes in Cambodia.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events