Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
So far some 250 citizens have been rescued and returned to India after being lured to Cambodia in an phony employment scheme.
April 1, 2024
India's embassy in Cambodia is working with officials there to rescue and return Indian citizens who were duped by job offers in Cambodia that led to their being forced to work in online fraudulent operations.
Some 250 Indian citizens reportedly have been returned to India, according to a Reuters report. Indian news outlets reported that more than 5,000 Indian citizens are being held against their will in Cambodia after moving there for employment. According to BBC, the victims, mostly young, were forced into money laundering, cryptocurrency fraud, and love scams.
"We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told Reuters, adding that the Indian government has released advisories warning about these employment schemes in Cambodia.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Guarding the Cloud: Top 5 Cloud Security Hacks and How You Can Avoid ThemApril 4, 2024
Cybersecurity Strategies for Small and Med Sized BusinessesApril 11, 2024
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
Securing Code in the Age of AIApril 24, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024