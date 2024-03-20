A malware campaign offering malware-as-a-service (MaaS) is targeting Android users based in India.

According to Broadcom, the campaign distributes malicious APK packages and seeks out banking information, SMS messages, and other sensitive information from a victim's device.

This campaign is actively being exploited and distributed under the guise of helpful apps like customer support services, online bookings, or billing and courier services.

Android users in the affected regions can protect themselves by downloading only applications from trusted sources, using security software, and staying up to date on any threats that could potentially affect their devices.