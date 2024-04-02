UNAPIMON works by meticulously disabling hooks in Windows APIs for detecting malicious processes.

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

April 2, 2024

3 Min Read
finger touching API acronym word icon on virtual screen on background of tech devices
Source: Panchenko Vladimir via Shutterstock

Researchers have spotted Earth Freybug, a China-linked threat actor, using a new malware tool to bypass mechanisms organizations might have put in place to monitor Windows application programming interfaces (APIs) for malicious activity.

The malware, which researchers at Trend Micro discovered and named UNAPIMON, works by disabling hooks in Windows APIs for inspecting and analyzing API-related processes for security issues.

Unhooking APIs

The goal is to prevent any processes that the malware spawns from being detected or inspected by antivirus tools, sandboxing products, and other threat detection mechanisms.

"Looking at the behavior of UNAPIMON and how it was used in the attack, we can infer that its primary purpose is to unhook critical API functions in any child process," Trend Micro said in a report this week.

"For environments that implement API monitoring through hooking, such as sandboxing systems, UNAPIMON will prevent child processes from being monitored," the security vendor said. This allows malicious programs to run without being detected.

Trend Micro assessed Earth Freybug as being a subset of APT41, a collective of Chinese threat groups variously referred to as Winnti, Wicked Panda, Barium, and Suckfly. The group is known for using a collection of custom tools and so-called living-off-the-land binaries (LOLbins) that manipulate legitimate system binaries such as PowerShell and Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI).

APT41 itself has been active since at least 2012 and is linked to numerous cyber espionage campaigns, supply chain attacks, and financially motivated cybercrime. In 2022, researchers at Cybereason identified the threat actor as stealing large volumes of trade secrets and intellectual property from companies in the US and Asia for years. Its victims have included manufacturing and IT organizations, governments, and critical infrastructure targets in the US, East Asia, and Europe. In 2020, the US government charged five members believed to be associated with the group for their role in attacks against more than 100 organizations globally.

Attack Chain

In the recent incident that Trend Micro observed, Earth Freybug actors used a multistaged approach to delivering UNAPIMON on target systems. In the first stage, the attackers injected malicious code of unknown origin into vmstools.exe, a process associated with a set of utilities for facilitating communications between a guest virtual machine and the underlying host machine. The malicious code created a scheduled task on the host machine to run a batch script file (cc.bat) on the host system.

The batch file's task is to collect a range of system information and initiate a second scheduled task to run a cc.bat file on the infected host. The second batch script file leverages SessionEnv, a Windows service for managing remote desktop services, to side-load a malicious dynamic link library (DLL) on the infected host. "The second cc.bat is notable for leveraging a service that loads a nonexistent library to side-load a malicious DLL. In this case, the service is SessionEnv," Trend Micro said.

The malicious DLL then drops UNAPIMON on the Windows service for defense evasion purposes and also on a cmd.exe process that quietly executes commands. "UNAPIMON itself is straightforward: It is a DLL malware written in C++ and is neither packed nor obfuscated; it is not encrypted save for a single string," Trend Micro said. What makes it "peculiar" is its defense evasion technique of unhooking APIs so that the malware's malicious processes remain invisible to threat detection tools. "In typical scenarios, it is the malware that does the hooking. However, it is the opposite in this case," Trend Micro said.

About the Author(s)

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

Jai Vijayan is a seasoned technology reporter with over 20 years of experience in IT trade journalism. He was most recently a Senior Editor at Computerworld, where he covered information security and data privacy issues for the publication. Over the course of his 20-year career at Computerworld, Jai also covered a variety of other technology topics, including big data, Hadoop, Internet of Things, e-voting, and data analytics. Prior to Computerworld, Jai covered technology issues for The Economic Times in Bangalore, India. Jai has a Master's degree in Statistics and lives in Naperville, Ill.

See more from Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events