Beazley Security Launches With MXDR Offering

Beazley Security went live this week as an integrated cyber-risk management company, providing a portfolio of services that include a new managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service. The new company is the result of a merger, originally announced in February, between insurance company Beazley's in-house cybersecurity services team and its wholly owned cyber security company, Lodestone.

Beazley Security plans to integrate the risk management services that are included as part of a Beazley cyber insurance policy with Lodestone's technical cybersecurity services. The combined company will provide integrated cyber preparedness and response capabilities. Other core offerings will include a lineup of professional services to help clients prepare for defense against cyberattacks, as well as incident response, forensics, and restoration after an attack. The MXDR service will also offer always-on monitoring and advanced capabilities to rapidly identify and contain threats, the company said.

The new company integrates the risk management services provided as part of a Beazley cyber insurance policy with Lodestone’s technical cybersecurity services. Beazley Security will offer cyber preparedness and response capabilities and invest in new services, such as a managed extended detection and response (mXDR) solution that provides around-the-clock monitoring, enabling rapid identification and containment of threats.

Beazley Security will be led by Alton Kizziah, currently CEO of Lodestone. He will report to Paul Bantick, Beazley's global head of cyber risks.