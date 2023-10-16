informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Modern Monarchy

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
October 16, 2023
DRtoon_Oct2023.jpg

Has this royal kingdom gone digital? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 13, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
  • Via social media: X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

We received an impressive array of caption contenders for last month's "Somewhere in Sleepy Hollow" cartoon, but the one that ultimately made it's way to the top of our list came from Sumitra Rao, consulting director at Palo Alto Networks (Unit 42). Congratulations, Sumitra, and thank you to all who played!

ICS/OT SecurityVulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceRiskPhysical SecurityPerimeterOperationsAttacks/BreachesMobileIoTEndpointRemote WorkforceCareers & PeopleApplication SecurityAnalytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Internet-Wide Zero-Day Bug Fuels Largest-Ever DDoS Event
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Reassessing the Impacts of Risk Management With NIST Framework 2.0
Gaurav Banga, Founder & CEO, Balbix
Microsoft: Chinese APT Behind Atlassian Confluence Attacks; PoCs Appear
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Curl Bug Hype Fizzles After Patching Reveal
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports