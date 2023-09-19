informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Somewhere in Sleepy Hollow

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
September 19, 2023
DRtoon_Sept2023.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Harken, readers! 'Tis you we love! Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above! (Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.)

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Oct. 11, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

The winning caption for last month's "Swift as an Arrow" cartoon contest came from the super sharp Randy Faux, a DevOps engineer at NOIRLab, via social network Mastodon. Enjoy your gift card, Randy! And thanks to everyone who played.

