For many enterprises, being able to address security threats and manage assets consistently across both cloud and on-premises environments is an ongoing security challenge. A new partnership out of Securonix and Wiz offers a unified approach to protect digital assets, identify risks, and proactively address security threats across multiple environments.

The collaboration brings together Wiz’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) with the advanced security analytics and threat detection capabilities in Securonix Unified Defense SIEM. Securonix relies on threat chains to correlate and connect seemingly unrelated security events – and integrating them with Wiz’s cloud-specific insights give security teams context to understand the threat or attack’s blast radius and how it is impacting the organization’s infrastructure.

The goal is to give enterprise security teams a single prioritized view of risk based on a deep cloud analysis across misconfigurations, network exposure, vulnerabilities, and malware. Mutual customers will be able to detect threats more effectively and improve their understanding of the impact of a threat on their cloud security posture, the companies said.

“Wiz analyzes the complete cloud context, while Securonix analyzes behavior analytics,” Oron Noah, director of product management at Wiz, said in a statement.