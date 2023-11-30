Amazon Web Services has been unveiling a steady stream of announcements during its AWS re:Invent 2023 event in Las Vegas this week. The focus over the four days, as expected, is on AI as AWS strives to show that its offerings can match – or surpass – those available from Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. But even beyond generative AI, AWS is highlighting enhancements to its threat detection, vulnerability assessment, and security policy tools.

First up: AWS has expanded Amazon GuardDuty with Amazon GuardDuty EC2 Runtime Monitoring and Amazon GuardDuty ECS Runtime Monitoring. GuardDuty EC2 Runtime Monitoring, in preview, introduces runtime threat detection for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud workloads to give security teams visibility into on-host, operating system-level activities. It also provides container-level context into threats. Amazon GuardDuty ECS Runtime Monitoring uses a lightweight security agent to extend threat detection for workloads running on EC2 and AWS Fargate.

AWS Secrets Manager now supports a single API call to identify and retrieve a group of secrets associated with the application. The BatchGetSecretValue API simplifies developer workflows. And administrators can now enter their own customer-specific security controls in AWS Security Hub to customize security posture monitoring.

Generative AI to Security

AWS is adding generative AI to its security tools Amazon Inspector and Amazon Detective. Amazon Inspector, a code scanning tool for AWS Lambda functions, offers assisted code remediation using generative AI and automated reasoning and can provide in-context code patches for multiple vulnerability classes. Amazon Detective helps security investigations by using generative AI to analyze multiple activities related to potential security events and find group summaries.

Additionally, Amazon Inspector has agentless vulnerability scanning for Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute instances in preview. Amazon Detective now supports log retrieval from Amazon Security Lake and investigating AWS identity and access management entities for indicators of compromise.

Identity and Access Announcements

The AWS Identity and Access Manager (IAM) Access Analyzer continuously analyzes user accounts to identify unused access privileges and permissions to help administrators implement the principle of least privilege. Security teams can review the findings to prioritize which accounts need action. The tool also provides custom policy checks to validate that IAM policies adhere to the organization’s security standards before systems are deployed.

Amazon EKS Pod Identity allows administrators to define required IAM permissions for applications in Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service clusters. This allows the applications to connect with AWS services outside of the cluster.

And finally, AWS announced support for mutually authenticating clients presenting X509 certificates to Application Load Balancer. This helps administrators offload client authentication to the load balancer to ensure only trust clients are able to access the organization’s cloud applications.