Sponsored By

Name That Toon: Slam DunkName That Toon: Slam Dunk

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

November 28, 2023

1 Min Read
Create a caption for image of CISO behind desk that is situated at the top of a dunking pool.
Source: John Klossner

Someone always has to take the fall. Pity the poor CISO? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 13, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading November Toon."

  • Via social media: X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Dave Brassey for the win! The manager of privacy, security and risk assurance at Australia-based software company Family Zone Cyber Safety scored himself an Amazon gift card for his caption to accompany October's "Modern Monarchy" contest:

DRtoon_Oct2023-winner.jpg

Thank you to all who participated. Keep on trying!

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe
More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Silhouette of boats and people swimming at sunset, Phillipines
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Amid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the PhilippinesAmid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the Philippines
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 20, 2023
3 Min Read
Spiders
Threat Intelligence
Scattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain SightScattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain Sight
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Nov 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Security and Exchange Commission website
Cyber Risk
Hackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate TargetsHackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate Targets
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events