Name That Toon: Slam DunkName That Toon: Slam Dunk
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
November 28, 2023
Someone always has to take the fall. Pity the poor CISO? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 13, 2023, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading November Toon."
Via social media: X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner
Dave Brassey for the win! The manager of privacy, security and risk assurance at Australia-based software company Family Zone Cyber Safety scored himself an Amazon gift card for his caption to accompany October's "Modern Monarchy" contest:
Thank you to all who participated. Keep on trying!
