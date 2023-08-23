Name That Toon: Swift as an Arrow

Sharpen your arrows, Dark Reading friends. It's time to come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above, for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Sept. 13, 2023, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading August Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Join us in a round of applause for the every-sharp Gene DeLuc, technology security officer at San Diego State University. Gene's caption for last month's "Shark Sighting" cartoon contest has earned him a $25 Amazon gift card.

Many thanks to all who played and shared the contest with their networks.