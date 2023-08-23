informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Swift as an Arrow

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
August 23, 2023
DRtoon_Aug2023.jpg

Sharpen your arrows, Dark Reading friends. It's time to come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon, above, for your chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Sept. 13, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading August Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

Join us in a round of applause for the every-sharp Gene DeLuc, technology security officer at San Diego State University. Gene's caption for last month's "Shark Sighting" cartoon contest has earned him a $25 Amazon gift card.

Many thanks to all who played and shared the contest with their networks.

ICS/OT SecurityVulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceRiskPhysical SecurityPerimeterOperationsCloudMobileIoTEndpointRemote WorkforceCareers & PeopleApplication SecurityAnalytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports