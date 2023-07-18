informa
Name That Toon: Shark Sighting

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
July 18, 2023
DRToon_July2023.jpg

Oh, the shark has pretty teeth, dear ... Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above. A $25 Amazon gift card will be awarded to the sharpest submitter.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the August 9, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to Kevin Kennedy, technology service delivery and compliance manager at NN, in Ohio. The time he had to spare for last month's "Time to Spare" caption contest earned him first place and a $25 Amazon gift card. Many thanks to all who played.

