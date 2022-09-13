informa
Name That Toon: Shiver Me Timbers!

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
September 13, 2022
DRToon_September.jpg

Avast ye! Come up with a cybersecurity-themed caption for the cartoon, above, and if it's Dark Reading editors' favorite, you'll win a $25 Amazon gift card. We offer four convenient ways for you to submit your security-related ideas before the contest closes on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading September Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congrats, Brian N., because a $25 Amazon gift card is heading your way. The infosec pro's clever caption for last month's "Vicious Cycle" cartoon contest appears below:.

DRToon_Aug2022_winner.jpg

Thanks to all who played!

