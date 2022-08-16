informa
Remote Workforce
1 min read
article

Name That Toon: Vicious Circle

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
August 16, 2022
Need a caption for cartoon of man at beach sitting on towel and holding phone while 3 shark fins circle him in the sand
Source: John Klossner

Come up with a cybersecurity-themed caption for the cartoon above, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card if it's chosen as Dark Reading editors' favorite. Here are four convenient ways to submit your idea:

The contest ends Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

July's "Modern-Day Fable" caption contest now how a modern-day twist that would even make Aesop laugh. Congratulations go to winner Dana Morrow, director of security services at Foresite MSP. A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way.  

DRToon_July2022_winner.jpg

