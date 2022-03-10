Attacks/Breaches
Breaking news, news analysis, and expert commentary on cyberattacks and data breaches, as well as the tools, technologies, and practices for defense.
FBI Alert: Ransomware Attacks Hit Critical Infrastructure Organizations
Bureau releases indicators of compromise for the RagnarLocker ransomware that has hit 10 different critical infrastructure sectors.
March 09, 2022
1 min read
Medical and IoT Devices From More Than 100 Vendors Vulnerable to Attack
PTC has issued patches for seven vulnerabilities — three critical — in its widely used Axeda remote management technology.
March 08, 2022
6 min read
Trio of Vendors Offer Free Services to Organizations at Risk of Russian Cyberattacks
CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and Ping Identity have teamed up with tools and services for the healthcare, power, and water industries as a way to quickly bolster their security on several fronts.
March 07, 2022
5 min read
Samsung Source Code Compromised in Hack
Mobile vendor confirms that some source code used with its Galaxy devices was breached.
March 07, 2022
1 min read
Industrial Systems See More Vulnerabilities, Greater Threat
The makers of operational technology and connected devices saw reported vulnerabilities grow by half in 2021, but other trends may be more disturbing.
March 07, 2022
5 min read
Why the World Needs a Global Collective Cyber Defense
This sort of approach would enable cross-company and cross-sector threat information sharing, an effort that would allow companies to easily turn data into actionable insights.
March 07, 2022
4 min read
More Than 70% of SOC Analysts Experiencing Burnout
Nearly 65% of security operations center (SOC) analysts are likely to change jobs in the next year, survey shows.
March 04, 2022
2 min read
Accelerated Ransomware Attacks Pressure Targeted Companies to Speed Response
Threat actors have focused on two ends of the spectrum — quick, impactful attacks or stealthy intrusions — making strong prevention and faster response more important for enterprises.
March 03, 2022
5 min read
8-Character Passwords Can Be Cracked in Less than 60 Minutes
Researchers say passwords with less than seven characters can be hacked "instantly."
March 03, 2022
1 min read
How to Get One Step Ahead of Mobile Attacks
The advent of so-called "dropper" apps, which deliver and install malware that can also be later updated, is an emerging threat vector for mobile users.
March 03, 2022
5 min read
Cyberattacks in Ukraine Soon Could Spill Over to Other Countries
Email-borne attacks out of Russia have already targeted at least a few US and European organizations.
March 01, 2022
5 min read
Darktrace Forms New U.S. Federal Division to Assist With Global Cyberthreats
Sally Kenyon Grant has been appointed as VP of Darktrace Federal, leading initiatives supporting U.S. government cybersecurity operations.
March 01, 2022
3 min read
Beyond the Hype: AI's Future in Defensive Cybersecurity
Hybridizing signatures with artificial intelligence is making a significant difference in our ability to detect cyberattacks, including ransomware.
March 01, 2022
4 min read
Toyota Halts Production After Suspected Supply Chain Attack
Toyota suspends production at all 14 plants in Japan after a supplier reported being hit by "some kind of cyberattack."
February 28, 2022
2 min read
Researchers Warn of Stealthy Chinese Backdoor Targeting Multiple Foreign Agencies
A stealthy backdoor program used by China-linked threat actors has targeted government computers at multiple foreign agencies, allowing attackers to retain a presence on sensitive networks and exfiltrate data while remaining undetected.
February 28, 2022
4 min read
