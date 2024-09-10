News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

Wiz Launches Wiz Code Application Security Tool

Wiz Code identifies and flags cloud risks in code to help improve collaboration between security and development teams.

Jennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer

September 10, 2024

Cloud security provider Wiz announced Wiz Code, its new cloud application security product to help security and development teams identify and fix cloud risks directly in code before they become critical issues. Wiz Code helps improve collaboration between security and development teams, the company said..

Wiz Code integrates with developer environments and traces cloud issues back to their source in code, the company said. This way, it can identify issues in code and CI/CD pipelines.It aligns security issues with the developer who introduced the issue, giving companies insight into their security posture and helping eliminate potential threats faster.

In addition to helping teams identify the source of code and CI/CD pipeline issues, Wiz Code provides developers with fix suggestions in the tools they’re using, and gives real-time security feedback. 

Wiz Code joins a fairly crowded marketplace, as there have been a number of plugins and other tools to provide security information directly in the developer IDE. The idea is to provide security context and proposed fixes right where the developers are working. Other tools put the information in pull requests and other parts of the development process.

Jennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer

Jennifer Lawinski is a writer and editor with more than 20 years experience in media, covering a wide range of topics including business, news, culture, science, technology and cybersecurity. After earning a Master's degree in Journalism from Boston University, she started her career as a beat reporter for The Daily News of Newburyport. She has since written for a variety of publications including CNN, Fox News, Tech Target, CRN, CIO Insight, MSN News and Live Science. She lives in Brooklyn with her partner and two cats.

