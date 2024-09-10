News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Wiz Launches Wiz Code Application Security Tool
Wiz Code identifies and flags cloud risks in code to help improve collaboration between security and development teams.
September 10, 2024
Cloud security provider Wiz announced Wiz Code, its new cloud application security product to help security and development teams identify and fix cloud risks directly in code before they become critical issues. Wiz Code helps improve collaboration between security and development teams, the company said..
Wiz Code integrates with developer environments and traces cloud issues back to their source in code, the company said. This way, it can identify issues in code and CI/CD pipelines.It aligns security issues with the developer who introduced the issue, giving companies insight into their security posture and helping eliminate potential threats faster.
In addition to helping teams identify the source of code and CI/CD pipeline issues, Wiz Code provides developers with fix suggestions in the tools they’re using, and gives real-time security feedback.
Wiz Code joins a fairly crowded marketplace, as there have been a number of plugins and other tools to provide security information directly in the developer IDE. The idea is to provide security context and proposed fixes right where the developers are working. Other tools put the information in pull requests and other parts of the development process.
