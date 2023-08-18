informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
video

Time To Address What’s Undermining SaaS Security, AppOmni Says

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Brendan O'Connor, CEO and Co-Founder of AppOmni describes some of the biggest security challenges for securing software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with AppOmni CEO/co-founder Brendan O'Connor.
Source: Dark Reading

SaaS security is battling numerous excesses, according to AppOmni CEO Brendan O’Connor: entitlement inflation, over-provisioned accounts, and elevated privileges, and heterogenous control models, to name just as few. He offers some solutions for these SaaS challenges. and also gives guidance on protecting SaaS user identities better. O’Connor shares findings from the company’s State of SaaS Security Barometer, including the point that the SaaS is not well understood where cyber risk landscape is concerned. The report also points up future challenges regarding SaaS security.

About the Speaker: Brendan O'Connor is the CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. Prior to AppOmni, Brendan served as CSO at Salesforce and Security CTO at ServiceNow. He is a 20-year veteran of the security industry and is passionate about securing the SaaS applications that power businesses and enterprises. Brendan's past experience includes roles as a vulnerability researcher, security engineer, and privacy advocate. He has also worked in the Financial Services and Communications sectors.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsCloudRemote WorkforceAuthentication
