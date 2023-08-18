Time To Address What’s Undermining SaaS Security, AppOmni Says

SaaS security is battling numerous excesses, according to AppOmni CEO Brendan O’Connor: entitlement inflation, over-provisioned accounts, and elevated privileges, and heterogenous control models, to name just as few. He offers some solutions for these SaaS challenges. and also gives guidance on protecting SaaS user identities better. O’Connor shares findings from the company’s State of SaaS Security Barometer, including the point that the SaaS is not well understood where cyber risk landscape is concerned. The report also points up future challenges regarding SaaS security.

About the Speaker: Brendan O'Connor is the CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. Prior to AppOmni, Brendan served as CSO at Salesforce and Security CTO at ServiceNow. He is a 20-year veteran of the security industry and is passionate about securing the SaaS applications that power businesses and enterprises. Brendan's past experience includes roles as a vulnerability researcher, security engineer, and privacy advocate. He has also worked in the Financial Services and Communications sectors.