Saudi Arabia Debuts 'Generative AI for All' Program

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) program to support research and inform policies for implementation of the technology.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha announced that the initiative will be supervised by the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) — which was launched in November 2023 — and led by the Saudi Data and Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

The announcement follows recent announcements about an initiative to train 100 Emirati women in artificial intelligence technology, and the formation of an AI council in Abu Dhabi.