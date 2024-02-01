Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Saudi Arabia Debuts 'Generative AI for All' Program

The initiative is aimed at promoting policy, ethics, and expansion of AI in the country.

Dark Reading Staff

February 1, 2024

1 Min Read
White keyboard with Saudi Arabia's flag as one of the keys
Source: sleepyfellow via Alamy Stock Photo

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) program to support research and inform policies for implementation of the technology.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha announced that the initiative will be supervised by the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) — which was launched in November 2023 — and led by the Saudi Data and Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

The announcement follows recent announcements about an initiative to train 100 Emirati women in artificial intelligence technology, and the formation of an AI council in Abu Dhabi.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events