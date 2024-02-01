Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Saudi Arabia Debuts 'Generative AI for All' Program
The initiative is aimed at promoting policy, ethics, and expansion of AI in the country.
February 1, 2024
Saudi Arabia has rolled out a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) program to support research and inform policies for implementation of the technology.
Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha announced that the initiative will be supervised by the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) — which was launched in November 2023 — and led by the Saudi Data and Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
The announcement follows recent announcements about an initiative to train 100 Emirati women in artificial intelligence technology, and the formation of an AI council in Abu Dhabi.
Read more about:DR Global Middle East & Africa
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024