The United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Program for Coders has announced an initiative to train 100 Emirati women in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including cybersecurity.

Named "AI-Forward," the initiative is launched with Ureed.com and Meem Foundation and will equip participants with practical skills in data labeling and annotation, according to the Emirati News Agency.

The initiative will be delivered virtually over the course of eight weeks, delivering a learning experience including quizzes and classes, and opportunities to accommodate the participants' diverse schedules.

AI is a part of the UAE's technology and cybersecurity advancement plan, as the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) was recently launched by the Abu Dhabi government, and it will be responsible for developing policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure, and investments in AI and advanced technology.