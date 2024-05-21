News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
OpenSSF Siren to Share Threat Intelligence for Open Source Software
The Siren email mailing list will focus on operational impact and response, acting as a central location to provide information about threats and necessary post-disclosure activities.
May 21, 2024
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) has launched Siren, an email mailing list to share threat intelligence about vulnerabilities in open source software.
Siren aims to "aggregate and disseminate threat intelligence" to provide real-time security warning bulletins and deliver a community-driven knowledge base, according to OpenSSF. Members can use the mailing list to provide and receive information, such as tactics, techniques, and procedures used in attacks on open source software, as well as indicators of compromise from real incidents.
The initiative is driven, in part, by the recent discovery of a backdoor in the XZ Utils library, when it became clear that there was no centralized method for open source projects to distribute and receive threat intelligence. As different researchers dug into the backdoor in XZ Utils, their findings were shared in various forums and independent blogs, but there was no central location for people to find relevant information.
Various industry sectors rely on information sharing and analysis centers (ISACs) to facilitate the distribution of threat information regarding attacks against that sector. The existing oss-security mailing list is useful for communicating vulnerabilities within the community, but there is a "lack of efficient channels for sharing information about exploits with a broader audience, including open source projects, distributors, security researchers, and developers," OpenSSF said.
OpenSSF's hope is that the mailing list could fill this gap for open source projects and give the community a centralized location to find information about threats as they occur. Siren will not be a place to disclose new flaws but rather a "post-disclosure means of keeping the community informed of threats and activities after the initial sharing and coordination."
Siren will be publicly available. Registration will be required to post on the list. OpenSSF encourages people across the community, "a developer, maintainer, or security enthusiast," to sign up.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Why Effective Asset Management is Critical to Enterprise CybersecurityMay 21, 2024
Finding Your Way on the Path to Zero TrustMay 22, 2024
Extending Access Management: Securing Access for all Identities, Devices, and ApplicationsJune 4, 2024
Assessing Software Supply Chain RiskJune 6, 2024
Preventing Attackers From Wandering Through Your Enterprise InfrastructureJune 19, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
OpenSSF Siren to Share Threat Intelligence for Open Source SoftwareMay 21, 2024|2 Min Read
CISOs Grapple With IBM's Unexpected Cybersecurity Software ExitMay 17, 2024|6 Min Read
10 Ways a Digital Shield Protects Apps and APIsMay 17, 2024|5 Min Read
Addressing the Cybersecurity Vendor Ecosystem DisconnectMay 16, 2024|6 Min Read