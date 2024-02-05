Google Open Sources AI-Boosted Fuzzing Framework

Google released its fuzzing framework as a open source resource to help developers and researchers improve how they find software vulnerabilities. The framework, which automates manual aspects of fuzz testing, uses large language models to write project-specific code to boost code coverage. The open sourced fuzzing tool includes support for Vertex AI code-bison, Vertex AI code-bison-32k, Gemini Pro, Open AI-3.5-turbo, and OpenAI GPT-4.

The LLM is used to evaluate generated fuzz targets against up-to-date data from the production environment across four metrics: compilability, runtime crashes, runtime coverage, and runtime line coverage. “Overall, this framework manages to successfully leverage LLMs to generate valid fuzz targets (which generate non-zero coverage increase) for 160 C/C++ projects. The maximum line coverage increase is 29% from the existing human-written targets,” Google notes.

Google has already used fuzzing in combination with LLMs on more than 300 C and C++ projects and to expand code coverage to potentially find more vulnerabilities. This technique also helped discover two vulnerabilities in cJSON, a parser to read JSON arrays written in C, and libplist, a C++ library for handling Apple Property List format in binary or XML. "Without the completely LLM-generated code, these two vulnerabilities could have remained undiscovered and unfixed indefinitely," Google Open Source Security team members Dongge Liu and Oliver Chang and Machine Learning for Security team membeAIrs Jan Nowakowski and Jan Keller wrote in the announcement.

It's not just enough to use fuzzing to find vulnerabilities. Google is working on methods to prompt LLMs to generate code fixes, test them, and select which is the best option to install. “This AI-powered patching approach resolved 15% of the targeted bugs, leading to significant time savings for engineers," the team wrote.