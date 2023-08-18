informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
video

App Security Posture Management Improves Software Security, Synopsys Says

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Jim Ivers and Natasha Gupta of Synopsys discuss application security posture management and software consolidation.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Synopsys Software Integrity Group's Jim Ivers and Natasha Gupta
Source: Dark Reading

Jim Ivers and Natasha Gupta of Synopsys discuss customer challenges with application security. They talk about consolidation as a way to reduce complexity and boost security; Ivers and Gupta also explain how application security posture management (ASPM) can help with consolidation and maximize its benefits. The two Synopsys representatives also examine how applications software consolidation can help reduce an organization’s level of risk.

About the Speakers: Natasha is a Senior Security Solutions Manager at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, driving go-to-market strategy for Software Risk Manager, an ASPM solution. She has worked for ten years in the cybersecurity and enterprise networking space. Prior to Synopsys, Natasha was with ServiceNow, where she managed product marketing initiatives for ServiceNow Security Operations, a SOAR platform for incident and vulnerability management. She has also held previous roles in product marketing and software product management at Imperva and A10 Networks.

Jim Ivers is the vice president of marketing for the Software Integrity Group at Synopsys. Jim joins us from Cigital, where he was the chief marketing officer and led all aspects of Cigital’s global marketing strategies, branding initiatives, and programs as well as product management and product marketing.

Jim is a 30-year technology veteran who has spent the last 10 years in IT security. Prior to Cigital, Jim was the chief marketing officer at companies including Covata, Triumfant, Vovici, and Cybertrust, a $200M security solutions provider that was sold to Verizon Business. Jim has also served as vice president of marketing for webMethods and vice president of product management for Information Builders.

Jim holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida.

