App Security Posture Management Improves Software Security, Synopsys Says

Jim Ivers and Natasha Gupta of Synopsys discuss customer challenges with application security. They talk about consolidation as a way to reduce complexity and boost security; Ivers and Gupta also explain how application security posture management (ASPM) can help with consolidation and maximize its benefits. The two Synopsys representatives also examine how applications software consolidation can help reduce an organization’s level of risk.

About the Speakers: Natasha is a Senior Security Solutions Manager at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, driving go-to-market strategy for Software Risk Manager, an ASPM solution. She has worked for ten years in the cybersecurity and enterprise networking space. Prior to Synopsys, Natasha was with ServiceNow, where she managed product marketing initiatives for ServiceNow Security Operations, a SOAR platform for incident and vulnerability management. She has also held previous roles in product marketing and software product management at Imperva and A10 Networks.

Jim Ivers is the vice president of marketing for the Software Integrity Group at Synopsys. Jim joins us from Cigital, where he was the chief marketing officer and led all aspects of Cigital’s global marketing strategies, branding initiatives, and programs as well as product management and product marketing.