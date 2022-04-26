informa
Tenable Acquires External Attack Surface Management Vendor for $44.5M

Acquisition will add Internet-facing attack surface mapping and monitoring to Tenable's internal asset management products.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 26, 2022
Tenable today announced it will add external attack surface management to its various cybersecurity offerings with a $44.5 million acquisition of Bit Discovery.

The company said it will fold Bit Discovery's Internet-facing system security capabilities into its existing portfolio of internal asset management products to offer a more comprehensive attack surface view.

“Whatever is visible on the internet is very likely to be the first target and the hardest thing for organizations to continuously see and assess," Tenable's chief technology officer Glen Pendley said in a statement announcing the deal. "We believe attack surface management is vital to modern cybersecurity and an integral part of our vulnerability and Cyber Exposure solutions."

