Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph Targets Cloud-Scale Risk Prioritization and Mitigation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for all attack surfaces, today announced the launch of the new Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph. Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph helps cybersecurity and IT operations teams clearly visualize attack paths and security posture impact based on cascading vulnerability risk. With Attack Path Graph, Vulcan Cyber is delivering the next-generation of vulnerability prioritization technology to help prioritize cloud-native vulnerability risk using extreme context to eliminate the most-critical cyber risk to a customer's organization.

As vulnerabilities become more frequent and severe, and cyber risk mitigation grows more complex given pervasive and distributed cloud adoption, traditional vulnerability management and prioritization tools are not keeping pace. Modern asset and vulnerability risk management requires a holistic view of all cyber assets and their relationships, enhanced with a robust perspective of vulnerability risk. The Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph delivers advanced vulnerability risk management for impactful remediation by uniting contextualized and customized risk prioritization with an asset risk topology map.

"Legacy vulnerability prioritization and risk scoring fails to consider asset or business service context, not to mention the overall interconnectedness of the digital enterprise. No two organizations are the same. Generic threat severity rankings create distracting false positives for IT security teams, wasting already constrained vulnerability remediation resources," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Vulcan Cyber. "Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph gives security teams the power to confront the overwhelming volume of cloud-scale threats by clearly visualizing potential attack paths from the perspective of an attacker, a capability that enables them to prioritize the most critical threats to the business itself. This represents the most-advanced vulnerability risk prioritization mechanism for extremely efficient cyber risk mitigation."

The Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph offers the following unmatched capabilities:

Understand the attack path using visualization

Coverage for cloud, network infrastructure, endpoint, application and code-based attack surfaces

Predictive risk prioritization and exposure impact modeling

An attacker's view of infrastructure vulnerability and exposure

Perform advanced asset and vulnerability risk prioritization

Eliminate the false positives to focus on the most-critical vulnerability risk using advanced attack-path context

Easily communicate asset risk and vulnerability impact to all asset owners and remediation stakeholders

Focus remediation resources on vulnerabilities that are most critical

Efficiently remediate vulnerabilities and mitigate cyber risk

Go beyond vulnerability prioritization to orchestrate risk mitigation

Make informed remediation decisions and more efficiently manage and reduce exposure windows

Reduce actual risk to the business for a more secure network

The first release of Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph provides support for AWS Cloud with the ability to analyze security groups, ACLs and subnets to create a host topology map. Host vulnerability risk can be identified and supplemented with MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques to surface potential attack paths throughout the network. These capabilities enable the Attack Path Graph to provide the most-advanced vulnerability risk prioritization based on actual criticality relevant to a user's network.

Environment-specific vulnerability scanners may offer attack path modeling, but these tools only offer a siloed view of a limited data set focused on specific attack surfaces. Vulcan Cyber is the only RBVM platform to offer attack path modeling across all attack surfaces, combining vulnerability data from all scanners for the most-advanced, contextualized vulnerability prioritization and scoring.

About Vulcan Cyber



Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce vulnerability and asset risk through measurable and efficient attack surface security. Vulcan Cyber orchestrates and tracks the vulnerability remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by aggregating risk and asset data, prioritizing vulnerabilities using business context, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Vulcan Free, VulnRX and MITRE Mapper as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io