Ukraine CERT: Mass Phishing Campaign Poses as Nation's Security Service

More than 100 Ukrainian government devices have been affected by the threat that is being tracked as UAC-0198.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Four fish hooks in water
Source: Feng Yu via Alamy Stock Photo

On Aug. 12, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) discovered a mass distribution of emails carrying malicious software posing as the country's Security Service (SSU).

The emails contain a link to download a file called "Document.zip" that, once clicked on, triggers a download of the MSI-file. This file launches a malware called ANONVNC that, when opened, allows attackers to gain unauthorized access to a victim's device.

CERT-UA has identified more than 100 affected devices within central and local government bodies and urges everyone to be cautious and attentive. It recommends that users contact CERT-UA if suspicious of any activity.

The activity is tracked as UAC-0198, and CERT-UA is taking measure to mitigate the threat.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Heads representing AI; blues and greens on a digital background with 1s and 0s
Application Security
Creating Insecure AI Assistants With Microsoft Copilot Studio Is EasyCreating Insecure AI Assistants With Microsoft Copilot Studio Is Easy
byJeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer
Aug 7, 2024
4 Min Read
CrowdStrike logo seen on screen of smartphone and the word OUTAGE seen behind it
Cyber Risk
CrowdStrike Will Give Customers Control Over Falcon Sensor UpdatesCrowdStrike Will Give Customers Control Over Falcon Sensor Updates
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Hand pointing at icon labeled SaaS; various other icons surround it
Application Security
SaaS Apps Present an Abbreviated Kill Chain for AttackersSaaS Apps Present an Abbreviated Kill Chain for Attackers
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events