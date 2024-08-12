Ukraine CERT: Mass Phishing Campaign Poses as Nation's Security Service
More than 100 Ukrainian government devices have been affected by the threat that is being tracked as UAC-0198.
August 12, 2024
On Aug. 12, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) discovered a mass distribution of emails carrying malicious software posing as the country's Security Service (SSU).
The emails contain a link to download a file called "Document.zip" that, once clicked on, triggers a download of the MSI-file. This file launches a malware called ANONVNC that, when opened, allows attackers to gain unauthorized access to a victim's device.
CERT-UA has identified more than 100 affected devices within central and local government bodies and urges everyone to be cautious and attentive. It recommends that users contact CERT-UA if suspicious of any activity.
The activity is tracked as UAC-0198, and CERT-UA is taking measure to mitigate the threat.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Digging Out Your Organization's Technical DebtAugust 14, 2024
CISO Perspectives: How to make AI an Accelerator, Not a BlockerAugust 20, 2024
Your guide to the great SIEM migrationAugust 21, 2024
How to Find and Fix Application VulnerabilitiesAugust 22, 2024
Securing Your Cloud AssetsAugust 27, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024
Boston Beer Company Transforms OT Security & Reduces Costs
Tracking the Untrackable: Taking a Proactive Approach to Emerging Risks
Decode the New SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Ruling
Google Cloud Threat Horizons Report, H1 2024
Leveling Up Cyber-Threat Intelligence Maturity for More Value and Better Insights
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024