informa
/
Announcements
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
Quick Hits

Top Hardware Weaknesses List Debuts

CWE list aimed at designers and programmers to avoid key hardware weaknesses early in product development.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 28, 2021

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today announced the first-ever 2021 Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) Most Important Hardware Weaknesses List of common and especially serious mistakes in hardware that can lead to serious security vulnerabilities.

Among the hardware weaknesses are system-on-a-chip, lock bit issues, firmware that can't be updated, and unprotected physical side channels. 

"Security analysts and test engineers can use the list in preparing plans for security testing and evaluation. Hardware consumers could use the list to help them to ask for more secure hardware products from their suppliers," according to the CWE site. "Finally, managers and CIOs can use the list as a measuring stick of progress in their efforts to secure their hardware and ascertain where to direct resources to develop security tools or automation processes that mitigate a wide class of vulnerabilities by eliminating the underling root cause."

Read more here

Recommended Reading:
Editors' Choice
7 Ways to Lock Down Enterprise Printers
Steve Zurier, Contributing Writer
What Squid Game Teaches Us About Cybersecurity
Orion Cassetto, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Cycode
'TodayZoo' Phishing Kit Cobbled Together From Other Malware
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
From Help Desk to Head of SOC: Building a Cybersecurity Career on Empathy and Candor
Jon Hencinski, Director of Threat Detection & Response, Expel.io
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events