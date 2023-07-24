TARA Partners With Plante Moran to Deliver Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

CLARKSTON, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TARA, an industry leading risk-based vulnerability management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Plante Moran, a top accounting and advisory firm. Together, Plante Moran and Security Vitals, the developer of TARA, will offer a managed services platform that will transform the way organizations manage their cybersecurity risks.

Because 60% of all data breaches result from software vulnerabilities, finding and fixing them is critical to keeping organizations secure. TARA (www.svtara.com) leverages threat intelligence and machine learning to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities that represent the most risk to an organization. In doing so, TARA reduces vulnerability mitigation efforts and improves risk coverage.

The partnership with Plante Moran expands TARA's reach and brings its innovative technology to a wider range of organizations. Plante Moran believes TARA is tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients, providing them with a comprehensive and effective solution for managing their cybersecurity risks. "We're thrilled to partner with TARA," said Mike Lipinski, Partner at Plante Moran. "Their risk-based vulnerability management platform is a game changer and has the potential to revolutionize the way organizations approach this often-challenging piece of cybersecurity. TARA will help our clients stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Developed by Security Vitals (www.securityvitals.com), TARA is a scalable platform that is customized to meet the needs of organizations large and small. Automation helps TARA reduce workload for IT and security teams by providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity risks. With this partnership, TARA and Plante Moran are poised to make a significant impact in the cybersecurity industry, helping organizations stay one step ahead of malicious cyberattacks.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Plante Moran," said Security Vitals CEO, Rob Cote. "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity and risk management, combined with our cutting-edge technology, will enable us to deliver a truly world-class solution to our clients. We believe that this partnership will help us to continue our mission of making the world a safer place by protecting organizations from cyber threats."

About Security Vitals

Offering a blend of technology and consulting services, Security Vitals is a cybersecurity solutions firm that helps organizations identify and effectively mitigate the risk of data loss, business disruption, and reputational impact tied to cyber threats. securityvitals.com