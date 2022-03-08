TAC Security Launches ESOF Phish Infielder Tool to Help Organizations Prevent Phishing Attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022–TAC Security, a global leader in innovative Vulnerability and Risk Management solutions, announced today the launch of the ESOF® Phish InFielder tool, the most powerful anti-phishing framework for an enterprise’s network or application. Organizations can access the Phish Infielder tool through ESOF VMDR, the next generation platform for vulnerability and risk management.

“As phishing attacks become more sophisticated and the stakes increase as more sensitive information is stored online, it’s imperative that organizations of every size take proactive steps to maximize the effectiveness of every layer of their cybersecurity stacks,” said Trishneet Arora, TAC Security’s founder and CEO. “TAC Security’s ESOF VMDR solution and its Phish Infielder tool offers businesses a simple solution to upgrade their anti-phishing strategies by recognizing, reporting and responding to an attack.”

ESOF Phish Infielder is a complete solution that defends against malicious attacks and tactics, while also providing data driven insights in real-time. Features of ESOF Phish Infielder, include:

Risk-based campaigns – Run risk-based campaigns to monitor employees and raise security threats for users.

Group level metrics – Receive metrics at the individual, departmental and organizational level that inform IT teams about the effectiveness of a phishing template in a test group.

Reporting dashboard – Use the reporting dashboard to view real-time phishing scores including emails sent, clicks and open rates.

Active phishing response – Flag phishing incidents that require attention immediately.

Organizations can use Phish Infielder to measure human risks and vulnerabilities in a controlled environment by targeting employees with simulated phishing campaigns using templates provided by TAC Security. Campaign execution is automatic and real-time results can be found in the organization’s dashboard.

About ESOF VMDR

ESOF VMDR offers the widest vulnerability management coverage in a single platform, its next generation vulnerability management combines legacy vulnerability assessment plus multiple security tools to analyze mobile, phishing, SIEM, people, GRC and threat intelligence risks. It gives IT and security teams a view of vulnerability history with the pattern and type found going back five years since onboarding. And, ESOF VMDR is cost effective, dramatically less expensive than competitive solutions.

To learn more about ESOF VMDR and Phish Infielder, visit our product page here.

About TAC Security

TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

TAC Security has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Tech Mahindra, IBM, KDDI Japan, IBM, and distributors including Dataguard Technologies LLC and Ingram Micro. For more information, visit here.