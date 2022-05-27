informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
article

Space Force Expands Cyber Defense Operations

Space Force's Delta 6 cyber-defense group adds squadrons, updates legacy Satellite Control Network.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 27, 2022
Space Force logo and American flag
Source: GoodIdeas via Alamy

Space Force's Delta 6 mission, responsible for thy cyber defense of US military satellites, is adding four squadrons to boost cybersecurity throughout the military branch, as well as oversee the modernization of the aging Satellite Control Network.

Each operational mission within Space Force, from missile warning systems to navigations and communications, is organized into one of nine "Deltas," Breaking Defense explained in a report about the move. 

Delta 6 is the "cyber operations" group and will expand to embed a cyber-defense squadron of personnel called "Cyber Protection Teams" within other wings, Space Operations Command announced. 

Delta 6 will need also need additional help as it tackles upgrading the aging Satellite Control Network, which is a series of 19 antennas positioned around the world and relied upon by the military, NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the National Reconnaissance Office, Breaking Defense reported. 

The system dates back to 1958, according to Delta 6 Commander Roy Rockwell. 

"Our scheduling system still operates on DOS — so, 1990s technology," Rockwell told Breaking Defense. “We are working through an upgrade that should be complete by the end of this year that’ll bring us up to a Windows-level type scheduling capability. So we're still far behind." 

Threat IntelligenceVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
How to Turn a Coke Can Into an Eavesdropping Device
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
iPhones Open to Attack Even When Off, Researchers Say
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Mastering the New CISO Playbook
Chaim Mazal, Senior VP of Technology and CISO, Kandji
What to Patch Now: Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Threatens Domain Controllers
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports