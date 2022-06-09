John Shier, senior security advisor for Sophos, shares original research data on adversaries and the ongoing scourge of ransomware. Spoiler alert: Things aren't getting better, as bad actors pivot to more sophisticated tactics to avoid detection. In addition to the rising costs of ransomware attacks, Shier also makes the case for a layered security approach to keep company assets more secure.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Sophos: Keeping Tabs on the Bad Guys Using Threat Research
Sophos' John Shier joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the ransomware problem.
Informa Tech
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
White Papers
More Insights