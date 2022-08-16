SEPT. 7-9: Ukraine, Election, AI, Cybercrime, 5G Among Topics Explored by 125+ Speakers at 13th Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Returning in person after two years, the 13 th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit is a three-day event designed to examine the nation's pressing cyber needs and the impact of the Biden Administration's fast-moving cyber strategic direction.

The summit explores "Transforming Cybersecurity Through a Unified Approach" with a focus on the hottest cyber topics. More than 125 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia, including CIA Director William Burns; Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP; DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly; John Sherman, CIO, DOD; and two top cyber officials from Ukraine will discuss cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions.

WHEN

September 7-9, 2022

Sept 7: 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept 8: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept 9: 9 a.m.-noon

TOPICS

The summit has more than 40 panel discussions, breakout sessions, and fireside chats. Agenda topics include:

Cyber Lessons Learned from Ukraine

Securing Infrastructure in an Increasingly Connected World

Election Security and the 2022 National Elections

Lessons Learned for Fortifying a Strong Cybersecurity Workforce

All-Star VC Roundtable: What Are the Next Game-Changing Cyber, Disruptive Technologies?

The Cyber Threat Landscape and Zero Trust: Lessons Learned and Success Stories

Future of Encryption: Moving to a Quantum-Resistant World

Cybersecurity Public/Private Engagement

Addressing Insider Threat while Protecting Privacy

Future Panel | Cybersecurity and the Future of 5G

Enhancing the Security of Open-Source Software and the Supply Chain

Automating Cybersecurity: Applying AI Internally and at the Edge

Beyond Ransomware: Identifying the Next Cyber Threats

WHERE

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW

Washington, DC

HOW

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Complimentary government and military tickets are available. Tickets for corporate attendees are $895; academic and non-profits are $125; and students are $25. Press is free for credentialed reporters but must register in advance online.

WHY

Presented by over 40 sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Cisco Secure, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.