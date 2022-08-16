SEPT. 7-9: Ukraine, Election, AI, Cybercrime, 5G Among Topics Explored by 125+ Speakers at 13th Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Returning in person after two years, the 13th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit is a three-day event designed to examine the nation's pressing cyber needs and the impact of the Biden Administration's fast-moving cyber strategic direction.
The summit explores "Transforming Cybersecurity Through a Unified Approach" with a focus on the hottest cyber topics. More than 125 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia, including CIA Director William Burns; Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP; DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly; John Sherman, CIO, DOD; and two top cyber officials from Ukraine will discuss cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions.
WHEN
September 7-9, 2022
Sept 7: 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sept 8: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sept 9: 9 a.m.-noon
TOPICS
The summit has more than 40 panel discussions, breakout sessions, and fireside chats. Agenda topics include:
- Cyber Lessons Learned from Ukraine
- Securing Infrastructure in an Increasingly Connected World
- Election Security and the 2022 National Elections
- Lessons Learned for Fortifying a Strong Cybersecurity Workforce
- All-Star VC Roundtable: What Are the Next Game-Changing Cyber, Disruptive Technologies?
- The Cyber Threat Landscape and Zero Trust: Lessons Learned and Success Stories
- Future of Encryption: Moving to a Quantum-Resistant World
- Cybersecurity Public/Private Engagement
- Addressing Insider Threat while Protecting Privacy
- Future Panel | Cybersecurity and the Future of 5G
- Enhancing the Security of Open-Source Software and the Supply Chain
- Automating Cybersecurity: Applying AI Internally and at the Edge
- Beyond Ransomware: Identifying the Next Cyber Threats
WHERE
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt Vernon Pl NW
Washington, DC
HOW
Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Complimentary government and military tickets are available. Tickets for corporate attendees are $895; academic and non-profits are $125; and students are $25. Press is free for credentialed reporters but must register in advance online.
WHY
Presented by over 40 sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Cisco Secure, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.