informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
2 min read
article

SEPT. 7-9: Ukraine, Election, AI, Cybercrime, 5G Among Topics Explored by 125+ Speakers at 13th Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Heads of CIA and CISA headline event at DC Convention Center.
August 16, 2022

Returning in person after two years, the 13th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit is a three-day event designed to examine the nation's pressing cyber needs and the impact of the Biden Administration's fast-moving cyber strategic direction.

The summit explores "Transforming Cybersecurity Through a Unified Approach" with a focus on the hottest cyber topics. More than 125 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia, including CIA Director William Burns; Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP; DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly; John Sherman, CIO, DOD; and two top cyber officials from Ukraine will discuss cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions.

WHEN

September 7-9, 2022

Sept 7: 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept 8: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept 9: 9 a.m.-noon

TOPICS

The summit has more than 40 panel discussions, breakout sessions, and fireside chats. Agenda topics include:

  • Cyber Lessons Learned from Ukraine
  • Securing Infrastructure in an Increasingly Connected World
  • Election Security and the 2022 National Elections
  • Lessons Learned for Fortifying a Strong Cybersecurity Workforce
  • All-Star VC Roundtable: What Are the Next Game-Changing Cyber, Disruptive Technologies?
  • The Cyber Threat Landscape and Zero Trust: Lessons Learned and Success Stories
  • Future of Encryption: Moving to a Quantum-Resistant World
  • Cybersecurity Public/Private Engagement
  • Addressing Insider Threat while Protecting Privacy
  • Future Panel | Cybersecurity and the Future of 5G
  • Enhancing the Security of Open-Source Software and the Supply Chain
  • Automating Cybersecurity: Applying AI Internally and at the Edge
  • Beyond Ransomware: Identifying the Next Cyber Threats

WHERE

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW

Washington, DC

HOW

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Complimentary government and military tickets are available. Tickets for corporate attendees are $895; academic and non-profits are $125; and students are $25. Press is free for credentialed reporters but must register in advance online.

WHY

Presented by over 40 sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Cisco Secure, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports