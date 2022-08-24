informa
Ransomware Gang Demands $10M in Attack on French Hospital

Center Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF), a hospital outside of Paris, has redirected incoming patients to other medical facilities in the wake of a ransomware attack that began on Aug. 21.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 24, 2022
Photo of an empty hospital hallway with empty gurneys.
Source: Montgomery Martin via Alamy Stock Photo

Ransomware has disrupted operations at the Center Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF), a 1,000-bed hospital outside Paris, locking down the facility's main systems including patient admissions and medical imaging. CHSF was forced to redirect incoming patients to other medical facilities, and hospital staff reverted to pen and paper. 

According to a report in Le Monde, the attackers demanded $10 million to decrypt the systems; it's unclear though whether the hospital paid the attackers any of the ransom. French authorities are investigating the ongoing incident and the threat actors behind the attack, which began on Aug. 21. 

"This attack does not impact the operation and security of the hospital building" and its telecommunications system, CHSF said in a statement, which was translated from French. 

