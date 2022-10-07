Patch Now: Fortinet FortiGate & FortiProxy Contain Critical Vuln

Fortinet is warning that users of its FortGate firewall and FortiProxy Web proxies should apply the latest updates to their products ASAP due to a critical vulnerability that could allow an attacker to bypass authentication to the products' administration interfaces.

An exploit would in effect give an attacker administrative control of the network devices. The flaw, CVE-2022-40684, affects FortiOS versions 7.0.0 to 7.06 and 7.20 to 7.2.1, and FortiProxy versions 7.0.0 to 7.0.6 and 7.2.0, and could allow an attacker to use "specially crafted HTTP or HTTPS requests" to execute admin operations, according to Fortinet.

"Due to the ability to exploit this issue remotely Fortinet is strongly recommending all customers with the vulnerable versions to perform an immediate upgrade," Fortinet said in its advisory, which was cited on Twitter.

SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC), which reported the advisory, provided additional advice: "If you have Fortinet products managed by a 3rd party, we also recommended you to cross-check with them to ensure the upgrade will be performed," SANS Interior Storm Center handler Xavier Mertens said in a post in the ISC Diary.