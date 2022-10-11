Outpost24 Announces Expansion of Penetration Testing Offerings to North America

SWAT: Outpost24's flagship PTaaS offering that combines continuous monitoring with manual penetration testing to ensure continuous

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Outpost24 announced the introduction of its Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) solutions to the North American market to better empower businesses to understand and address threats in their web application attack surface. Outpost24's PTaaS solutions provide companies with on-demand, continuous monitoring, ensuring organizations are fully protected against threats in their application attack surface.Web application attacks accounted for roughly 70% of security incidents in 2021, making application security a top priority. While penetration testing provides an effective way to detect application flaws before they turn into a serious threat, in the always-on economy, traditional penetration testing is no longer enough. Traditional penetration testing solutions often require long and disruptive set-up times and usually only examine a specific and isolated point in time - insufficient when application code changes multiple times per day.Outpost24's PTaaS is a modernized approach to penetration testing with continuous, real-time monitoring. Additionally, providing customers with direct access to a team of penetration testers and a knowledge base to address vulnerabilities, it allows IT and development teams to remediate quickly and efficiently, making it well-suited for agile organizations who need a more flexible approach to review and secure web application code at scale."In an agile application development cycle, security is imperative - but it can also be a roadblock," said Eren Cihangir, Product Engineer, Outpost24. "Outpost24 is meeting a critical gap in the market by providing ongoing monitoring to secure applications as they evolve while also saving developers time so they can stay focused on their real priority: Innovation."Outpost24 PTaaS includes annual or project-based packages depending on an organization's priorities, including:The Outpost24 group is pioneering cyber risk management with vulnerability management, application security testing, threat intelligence and access management - in a single solution. Over 2,500 customers in more than 65 countries trust Outpost24's unified solution to identify vulnerabilities, monitor external threats and reduce the attack surface with speed and confidence. Delivered through our cloud platform with powerful automation supported by our cyber security experts, Outpost24 enables organizations to improve business outcomes by focusing on the cyber risk that matters.