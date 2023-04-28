OpenText: Integrating Processes — and Strategy — Is Still the Best Defense

OpenText's Geoff Bibby shares the latest findings from the company's cybersecurity global threat report, and discusses the issues that small, medium and large business are up against where threats and attacks are concerned. In tandem, Bibby talks about a study that OpenText participated in that examines AppSec and code development security. And he discusses the increasing requirement for strategic integration across the security portfolio.

Geoff Bibby is Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity Marketing and Strategy at OpenText Cybersecurity. In his role, Geoff leads a dedicated team of marketing professionals who wake up every day wanting to catapult OpenText further up the list of global cybersecurity leaders. Geoff and his team manage over 15 security brands, supporting millions of users across nearly every aspect of the cybersecurity space including adversarial threat analysis, application security, secure data discovery and cyber resilience.