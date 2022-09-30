Onyxia Raises $5M to Help Companies Proactively Manage Cybersecurity Risks Using AI

NEW YORK (PRWEB), Sept. 29, 2022 — Onyxia, an AI-powered cybersecurity strategy and performance platform providing a centralized way for security teams to monitor and manage cybersecurity efforts in real time, has raised $5 million in seed fundraising led by World Trade Ventures (WTV) with participation by Silvertech Ventures and angel investors. Onyxia is setting a new standard in cybersecurity by enabling enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to consistently have real-time insight into their internal systemic and macro cybersecurity postures, proactively highlighting strategies to close imminent security gaps and threats. The funding will be used to accelerate automation development, expand staff, and enhance platform design.

From data destruction to monetary theft, cybercrimes today take many different shapes and sizes. Globally, organizations suffered a ransomware attack every 11 seconds in 2021. New attacks on consumers and businesses are expected to occur every two seconds by 2031 and cybercrime is predicted to hit $10.5 trillion by 2025.

“CISOs work in an environment where threats and security solutions change rapidly. Too often, legacy cybersecurity software fails to keep up with an evolving landscape despite security teams spending $150 billion annually (Gartner) on consulting and manual processes,” said Charlie Federman, Partner at SilverTech Ventures. “Onyxia is addressing a blind spot in the market. Its dynamic solution is what every CISO needs in order to maintain an accurate picture of their cybersecurity landscape and make insight-driven decisions.”

Leveraging AI, Onyxia’s platform keeps pace with the ever-changing security landscape while personalizing the platform and remediation recommendations for each company. And with actionable insights, Onyxia empowers security professionals to define their security environment and highlight the best solutions and strategies to close vulnerable gaps before they emerge.

“​​Traditional cybersecurity systems are reactive, burdening CISOs with manual work. As a result, many vulnerabilities are ignored while pervasive cyber threats are becoming more complex,” says Sivan Tehila, CEO of Onyxia. “We built Onyxia to be a proactive solution to cybersecurity threats, aimed at keeping CISOs ahead of the curve by providing them with tailored insights based on real-time data, so companies properly prioritize and are best prepared.”

Onyxia was founded by Sivan Tehila, who served as CISO of the Research and Analysis Division and Head of Information Security for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) prior to founding the company.

About Onyxia:

Onyxia is an AI-powered cybersecurity strategy, management, and performance SaaS platform enabling enterprise security professionals to understand their Cybersecurity posture in real-time. By leveraging automation and scalability, Onyxia enables CISOs to gain a holistic view of their entire cybersecurity environment while highlighting the best solutions and strategies to close security gaps. For more information, visit https://onyxia.io/.

About Silvertech Ventures:

Silvertech Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs grow their companies by respecting the role of the CEO, helping with our network and experience, and most importantly, by being there when needed. Other security investments by Silvertech Ventures include Semperis, Reveal Security, and Firedome. Visit https://silvertechventures.com/ for more information.