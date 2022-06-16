informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
article

Microsoft 365 Function Leaves SharePoint, OneDrive Files Open to Ransomware Attacks

SharePoint and OneDrive libraries can be encrypted in ransomware attack, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 16, 2022
Concept art meant to illustrate a ransomware attack
Source: Marcos Alvarado via Alamy

Enterprise cloud services like Microsoft 365 leave enterprises open to ransomware threat actors who want to encrypt files saved in SharePoint Online and OneDrive libraries, researchers warn. 

The new target marks a potential pivot point for ransomware attackers running out of luck focusing on endpoints and network drives and might find less resistance attacking cloud infrastructure, new research from Proofpoint says. The team was able to document the attack chain from initial credential compromise to account takeover, discovery, exfiltration, and, ultimately, the ransom demand. 

"Until now, IT and security teams felt that cloud drives would be more resilient to ransomware attacks," the Proofpoint team wrote along with their findings. "After all, the now-familiar 'AutoSave' feature along with versioning and the good old recycle bin for files should have been sufficient as backups. However, that may not be the case for much longer."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
CISA Recommends Organizations Update to the Latest Version of Google Chrome
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beware the 'Secret Agent' Cloud Middleware
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Symbiote Malware Poses Stealthy, Linux-Based Threat to Financial Industry
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Artificial Intelligence and Security: What You Should Know
Joshua Bevitz, Partner, Newmeyer Dillion
Gabriella Stevens, Associate, Newmeyer Dillion
Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO, Secuvy Inc.
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports