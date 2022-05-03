OccamSec Unveils New Cybersecurity Platform

NEW YORK, NY, May 3, 2022 - OccamSec, a leading cybersecurity provider, announced today the launch of their Incenter platform. Incenter identifies the security weaknesses an organization has in real-time, and helps teams develop insights and communicate business context from a security perspective.

For today’s organizations, the threat landscape is constantly evolving. Penetration testing and vulnerability scanning can help, but with new vulnerabilities and exploits found all the time, infrequent testing means risk data may be outdated. At the same time the industry is trending towards slicing the solution ever thinner, which means costs keep increasing.

Incenter combines the functionality of a range of security services in one single solution. The platform provides, in real time, where an organization is vulnerable, and just as critically, what the impact will be if an attack occurs.

Incenter utilizes a dual approach. It combines the best in technology with advanced automated testing, and the best in people with OccamSec’s security team. Supported by vulnerability research and a threat intelligence team, the burden on clients having to buy multiple services is eliminated.

Users have the ability to generate reports that compile real-time information with the touch of a button, rather than waiting for a timed report to be generated. Incenter also provides step-by-step guidance on how to mitigate any risks that are identified, with the tools an organization already has which means no hidden costs.

Incenter combines the functionality of a range of security services in one single solution:

Manual Penetration Testing

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)

Automated Security Validation (ASV)

Vulnerability Scanning

External Attack Surface Management (EASM)

Crowd Source Penetration Testing

Threat Intelligence

This provides a single source of truth on the exposures an organization faces. Improving the effectiveness of any security team, regardless of size, and at the same time breaking organizations out of ever increasing cyber security expenditure.

The platform's focus on the unique business context of each organization means that security teams no longer have to trudge through 1000’s of scan findings or determine how relevant a penetration test finding is and how to fix it. At the same time from the dashboard, management can see a high level summary of their organization's exposure, the likelihood of a breach, and how much it’s going to cost them.

“Over the years we have seen what works, what doesn’t and where the gaps are,” says OccamSec founder Mark Stamford. “The biggest gap is organizations needing more and more tools and services to effectively secure themselves. The key to effective security is joining the dots, not having ever more dots scattered in ever more places. With Incenter we have combined the talents of our security team and their expert knowledge, with a technical solution that is unrivaled. The result is a win for our clients, regardless of size.”

Incenter is now available. For more information, visit: www.occamsec.com/incenter

About OccamSec

OccamSec is a leading provider in the world of cybersecurity. Its clients rely on them to provide information security services that exceed current industry standards. OccamSec provides accurate, actionable information to reduce risk and enable better informed decisions. Its unique end-to-end solutions detect, identify, respond, and protect in order to maximize the effectiveness of security programs.

OccamSec’s methodology is the result of years of experience in the field, providing real business outcomes. Its team has performed security assessments at some of the world’s largest companies, including financial services and technology. They bring this experience to each and every project, ensuring that their clients get the best service in the industry.