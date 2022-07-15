informa
Netwrix Auditor Bug Could Lead to Active Directory Domain Compromise

IT asset tracker and auditor software has a critical issue with insecure object deserialization that could allow threat actors to execute code, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 15, 2022
Bug on a computer circuit board to illustrate a code vulnerability
Source: the lightwriter via Alamy

Netwrix IT asset tracker and compliance auditor, used across more than 11,500 organizations, contains a critical Insecure Object Deserialization vulnerability that could lead to Active Directory domain compromise, a new advisory warns. 

The CVE is pending, according to Bishop Fox, which just released details of the vulnerability, which affects all older supported versions of the Netwrix application versions, back to 9.96. 

Organizations should immediately update their Netwrix applications to the latest version, 10.5, released on June 6, to protect their systems, the researchers urge.

The bug was discovered by an nmap TCP port scan of a Netwrix Auditor server, the Bishop Fox alert says. "The Netwrix Auditor application is affected by an insecure object deserialization issue that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the affected service," the Bishop Fox team says.  "In a typical real-world scenario, Netwrix Auditor services would be running with a highly privileged account, which could lead to full compromise of the Active Directory environment."

