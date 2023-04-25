NetWitness Partners With Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom to Launch SASE Packet Integrations at RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO — April 24, 2023 — NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of threat detection and response technology and incident response services, today announced the launch of direct Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) packet integrations with several market-leading SASE vendors, including Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Broadcom, a Symantec company (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Netskope. The new integrations enable NetWitness to deliver unparalleled network visibility across the enterprise. The news comes on day one of RSA Conference 2023, where NetWitness will be demonstrating the technology at booth number 5744.

With hybrid/remote work environments becoming ever more common, SASE is the gold standard network technology that enables modern workforces to interact with corporate resources wherever they are - securely. By performing full packet capture and log monitoring directly on SASE nodes and combining them with all on-prem, cloud, and SaaS sources, NetWitness can maintain enterprise-grade network security, no matter where the data originates. Featuring better security, including encryption and Zero-Trust access, SASE offers major benefits to today’s distributed organizations.

“I certainly think companies want to be proactive with their network security, but until now it’s been very difficult to do,” said Ken Naumann, CEO of NetWitness. “The landscape has gotten exponentially more complex over the years with hybrid work and third-party cloud providers. Data is now originating from, well, everywhere. Examining those data logs after the fact is like closing the barn door after the horse has already left the stable. You’re losing if you’re not doing it in real time - when it actually matters.”

Network edge security has historically created numerous blind spots for important security technologies that perform threat analysis, detection, and response. Traditional network and security architectures were not designed for the new work environment, where data and traffic come from all over the globe and hundreds, if not thousands, of different devices. This has led to visibility issues for network managers, who have traditionally relied on VPN and proxies to solve the problem. Unfortunately, routing everything to specific points increases difficulty and network costs, and presents a massive scaling issue.

NetWitness’s integrations overcome these issues and restore full visibility to critical SASE data. A SASE architecture converges networking and security functions in the cloud to securely connect users, things, and applications and deliver an exceptional experience, anywhere.

In 2019, Gartner announced SASE as the future state of network security. Since then, the SASE landscape has evolved quickly, with SASE networking and security components being delivered from a single vendor as a way to create seamless, secure access that extends across on-premises to the cloud.

For more information, visit www.NetWitness.com or visit booth 5744 at RSA Conference.

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, visit netwitness.com.