COMMENTARY

Improper cloud security has cost organizations millions — sometimes even billions — in revenue in the past decade alone. A significant example is Japanese automaker Toyota, which suffered a data breach due to cloud misconfiguration, exposing the personal data of more than 2 million customers. Another example is Accenture, which in August 2021 fell victim to the LockBit ransomware group. Due to cloud misconfigurations, hackers gained access to and stole 6TB of proprietary client data, demanding a ransom of $50 million. These incidents highlight the catastrophic impact that cloud security failures can have.

As organizations increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, managing multiple cloud environments can lead to cloud misconfigurations and improper handling of cloud resources. Each cloud provider offers different tools, settings, and protocols, making it challenging to ensure consistent security configurations across all platforms. These misconfigurations often are the root cause of significant security breaches, as seen in the examples above. The lack of visibility and control over multiple clouds exacerbates these risks, making it imperative for organizations to adopt robust cloud security practices.

The shift to multicloud environments offers enhanced reliability, reduced vendor lock-in risks, and greater business capabilities. However, this transition is fraught with complexities that require careful planning and strategic management to ensure success. Let's look at the critical aspects of managing multicloud environments, focusing on governance, security, and operational challenges.

Evolution and Risks of Multicloud Environments

The cloud landscape has evolved from traditional on-premises virtualization to a complex array of cloud platforms operating simultaneously. This shift has introduced significant security challenges for enterprises. One of the primary drivers for adopting a multicloud strategy is the need to mitigate risks such as:

Downtime concerns

Security vulnerabilities/zero-days

Platform dependencies

Cost management

However, these benefits come with inherent risks. Organizations must navigate the challenges of the following:

Shared security controls: Implementing consistent security measures across different platforms can be challenging.

Governance across multiple platforms: Ensuring compliance with various regulatory requirements can be complex.

Varying compatibility: Third-party tools and services may not be compatible across all cloud environments.

For example, companies that previously operated in a single cloud environment must now contend with the complexities of integrating and securing multiple cloud platforms, each with its own unique set of tools and protocols. The lack of coordination and governance in operations and deployments can lead to increased vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies. Moreover, the scarcity of skilled professionals proficient in multiple cloud platforms exacerbates these challenges, making it crucial for organizations to invest in cross-functional training and development.

The Strategic Imperative of Governance and Security

Effective governance is at the heart of a successful multicloud strategy. Organizations must establish clear guidelines and policies to manage the complexities of multiple cloud environments. Key governance aspects include:

Defining roles and responsibilities: Clarifying who is responsible for cloud administration and security across different platforms.

Deploying consistent security controls: Ensuring that security measures are uniformly applied across all cloud environments.

Ensuring regulatory compliance: Meeting compliance requirements in each cloud environment.

Security in a multicloud environment is particularly challenging, due to the expanded attack surface and the need for consistent security measures across different cloud platforms. A key aspect of managing security is the centralization of security operations. Centralizing the deployment of images and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) is essential for maintaining a secure and consistent cloud environment. For instance:

Standardizing configurations: Establishing uniform configurations across all cloud environments to minimize the risk of security breaches.

Automating security controls: Implementing automated security checks to reduce the likelihood of human error.

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) tools play a critical role in this process. These tools enhance visibility across multiple cloud environments by providing a unified view of security risks. CSPM tools help organizations identify and prioritize risk mitigations according to their business requirements, ensuring that the most critical vulnerabilities are addressed promptly. By consolidating security data from various clouds into a single dashboard, these tools offer a comprehensive picture of the organization's security posture, enabling more effective decision-making.

CSPM tools like Wiz, Orca, and Lacework go beyond basic security monitoring. They provide continuous assessment of cloud infrastructure, detect misconfigurations, and monitor compliance against frameworks such as CIS, PCI, NIST, and HIPAA. These tools also offer automation features, which can streamline incident response processes by automatically remediating identified risks or alerting security teams for further investigation.

For instance, in my experience, Wiz and Orca have been particularly effective in identifying and mitigating risks in multicloud environments. These tools not only help prioritize the mitigation of various security risks but also provide structured guidance based on widely accepted baselines. Similarly, Lacework offers robust capabilities in anomaly detection, allowing organizations to identify unusual behaviors that may indicate security breaches or misconfigurations.

Taking Multicloud Management to the Finish Line

Managing a multicloud environment requires a strategic approach that prioritizes governance, security, and centralization. Organizations must develop comprehensive strategies that align with their specific needs and invest in the necessary tools and skills to navigate the complexities of multicloud environments successfully. Understanding which offerings are unique to each cloud service provider allows organizations to leverage the strengths of different platforms effectively. Building a consistent monitoring capability across clouds is essential to maintain visibility and control over the entire infrastructure.

The use of third-party tools suited for multicloud environments can enhance security and operational efficiency. Applying a framework with consistent policies and controls ensures that security standards are uniformly enforced across all cloud environments. Additionally, implementing a single identity system across clouds simplifies identity and access management, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and improving overall security posture.

CSPM tools are essential components of this strategy, offering enhanced visibility and control across multiple cloud platforms. These tools provide a single, comprehensive view of the organization's security posture, enabling more informed decision-making and more effective risk management. As businesses continue to embrace the multicloud paradigm, those that successfully manage these complexities will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.