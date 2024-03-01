Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Microsoft Zero Day Used by Lazarus in Rootkit Attack

North Korean state actors Lazarus Group used a Windows AppLocker zero day, along with a new and improved rootkit, in a recent cyberattack, researchers report.

Dark Reading Staff

March 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Microsoft logo
Source: Robert K. Chin Storefronts via Alamy Stock Photo

Microsoft has updated a zero-day exploit in its AppLocker application whitelisting software, but not before the North Korean state-backed Lazarus Group was able to leverage the flaw to pull off a rootkit cyberattack.

Researchers from Avast discovered the Microsoft zero-day flaw, tracked under CVE-2024-21338, and explained that it allowed Lazarus to use an updated version of its proprietary rootkit malware called "FudModule" to cross the admin-to-kernel boundary, according to a new report.

The zero day was fixed on Feb. 13 as a part of Microsoft's February Patch Tuesday update, and Avast released details of the exploit on Feb. 29.

Notably, the Avast analysts reported that FudModule has been turbocharged with new functionality, including a feature that suspends protected process light (PPL) processes found in the Microsoft Defender, Crowdstrike Falcon, and HitmanPro platforms.

Further, Lazarus Group ditched its previous bring your own vulnerable driver (BYOVD) tactic to jump from admin to kernel using the more straightforward zero-day exploit approach, the team explained.

Avast also discovered a new Lazarus remote access Trojan (RAT), about which the vendor pledges to release more details later.

"Though their [Lazarus Group's] signature tactics and techniques are well-recognized by now, they still occasionally manage to surprise us with an unexpected technical sophistication," the Avast report said. "The FudModule rootkit serves as the latest example, representing one of the most complex tools Lazarus holds in their arsenal."

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

NIST letters written over circuit board
ICS/OT Security
NIST Releases Cybersecurity Framework 2.0NIST Releases Cybersecurity Framework 2.0
byDark Reading Staff
Feb 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Geothermal power plant in Menengai Crater, Nakuru, Kenya, East Africa
Vulnerabilities & Threats
'Voltzite' Zaps African Utilities as Part of Volt Typhoon's Onslaught'Voltzite' Zaps African Utilities as Part of Volt Typhoon's Onslaught
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Feb 28, 2024
3 Min Read
Glasses with wine, a corkscrew, grapes, and a wine bottle on its side on a wooden table
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Cyberattackers Lure EU Diplomats With Wine-Tasting OffersCyberattackers Lure EU Diplomats With Wine-Tasting Offers
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Feb 28, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events