informa
/
Announcements
Event
Making Deception a Part of Your Enterprise Defense Strategy | March 10 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Streamlining Your Patch Management Processes | March 9 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Cybersecurity Technology: Where It's Going & How To Get There | March 24 Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
article

Microsoft Patches Critical Exchange Server Flaw

Remote code execution vulnerability among 71 bug fixes issued in March Patch Tuesday.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 08, 2022

Microsoft today issued security updates for 71 software vulnerabilities, three of which were critical and one that has a known proof-of-concept available in the public domain.

Among the most notable flaws fixed today by Microsoft are:

CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
This is a critical bug that could allow an attacker who has been authenticated to the server run malicious code.

CVE-2022-21990 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
This one — while ranked "important" and not critical — has the known PoC, so security experts recommend prioritizing it. The vuln allows an attacker who controls a Remote Desktop Server connection to remotely execute code on the victim client RDP machine.

CVE-2022-24508 Windows SMBv3 Client/Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
This one requires an attacker to be authenticated, and it affects both client and server Windows 10 systems. ZDI's Dustin Childs recommends prioritizing this patch as well.

RiskEndpointApplication Security
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports