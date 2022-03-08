Microsoft Patches Critical Exchange Server Flaw

Microsoft today issued security updates for 71 software vulnerabilities, three of which were critical and one that has a known proof-of-concept available in the public domain.

Among the most notable flaws fixed today by Microsoft are:

CVE-2022-23277 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

This is a critical bug that could allow an attacker who has been authenticated to the server run malicious code.

CVE-2022-21990 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

This one — while ranked "important" and not critical — has the known PoC, so security experts recommend prioritizing it. The vuln allows an attacker who controls a Remote Desktop Server connection to remotely execute code on the victim client RDP machine.

CVE-2022-24508 Windows SMBv3 Client/Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

This one requires an attacker to be authenticated, and it affects both client and server Windows 10 systems. ZDI's Dustin Childs recommends prioritizing this patch as well.