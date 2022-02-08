Microsoft Issues 51 CVEs for Patch Tuesday, None 'Critical'

Microsoft's February batch of software patches included remote code execution flaws in Windows DNS Server and SharePoint Server, as well as four elevation-of-privilege CVEs for Windows Print Spooler. In all, Microsoft released 51 CVEs, none of which were rated as "critical."

Also among the noteworthy vulns fixed were several denial-of-service flaws in various products, including Teams, a security feature bypass flaw in Microsoft Outlook for Mac, an elevation-of-privilege bug in Win32K, and a remote execution vuln in Windows Hyper-V.

Read more in Microsoft's full rundown of the February 2022 CVEs.



